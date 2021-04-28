Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post sales of $77.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the lowest is $69.36 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $112.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $478.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.99 million to $533.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $708.70 million, with estimates ranging from $620.28 million to $780.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,600 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

