Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $352.36 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $352,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG traded up $16.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,480.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,873. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,489.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,378.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,132.70. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.