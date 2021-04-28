Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 72,829 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 127,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.87.

