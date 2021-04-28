Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,031,000.

IWO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.92. 3,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.73. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

