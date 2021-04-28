DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.88

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $11.96. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 28,854 shares traded.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
