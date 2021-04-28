DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.88

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $11.96. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 28,854 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

