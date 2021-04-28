Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.74 and traded as low as C$4.48. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 11,524 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSC. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$89.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.