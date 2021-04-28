Short Interest in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Decreases By 95.0%

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EMPW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Empower has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMPW. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Empower during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Empower during the first quarter worth $240,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Empower during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empower during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Empower during the fourth quarter worth $4,020,000.

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

