Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Declines By 89.7%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the March 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LND stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,207. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $31.17 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.