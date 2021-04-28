Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $27.93. Approximately 5,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 213,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWTX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cricut alerts:

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.