Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.88

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.88 and traded as high as C$58.35. Stantec shares last traded at C$58.00, with a volume of 344,497 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STN shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354 over the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

