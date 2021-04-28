Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 54,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 333,497 shares.The stock last traded at $75.03 and had previously closed at $72.04.

A number of analysts have commented on BLKB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

