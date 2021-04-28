Cribstone Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.60. 61,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,815. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $262.96 and a 1 year high of $392.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

