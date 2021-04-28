Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.30. 372,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

