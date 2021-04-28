RPC (NYSE:RES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPC (NYSE:RES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

RPC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 23,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,725,229.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,621,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850 over the last three months. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

