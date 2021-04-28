Apria (NYSE:APR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of APR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 3,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,053. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on APR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

