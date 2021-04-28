Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Masco updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 82,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,208. Masco has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

