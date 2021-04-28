PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $28.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. 26,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,149. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. Analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 615.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

