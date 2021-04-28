FLC Capital Advisors Makes New $180,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $15,734,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $35,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

