FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

