Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $77.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,766. Endava has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 301.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 233.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 52,469 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

