Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 362 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $19.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.96. 324,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

