MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.59. 64,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

