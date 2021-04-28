Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 176,043 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4,759.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,043 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $41,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.83. 5,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

