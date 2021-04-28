Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,832. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,877 shares of company stock worth $2,663,425. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

