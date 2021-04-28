Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

