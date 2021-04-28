Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Releases Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.