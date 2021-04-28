Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in WestRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,310. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.