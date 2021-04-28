SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.50 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

TLMD traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,899. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

