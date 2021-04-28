Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Expands By 179.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,700 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the March 31st total of 1,265,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,475.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

