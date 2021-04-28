$0.08 EPS Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

