Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
HSQVY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
