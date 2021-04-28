Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSQVY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

