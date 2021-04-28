GWM Advisors LLC Has $13.27 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 130.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,335,000. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,589,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 152,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $175.03. 774,813 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.