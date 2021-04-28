Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.60. The stock had a trading volume of 256,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640,270. The company has a market cap of $642.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

