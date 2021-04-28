Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99). Also, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

Stagecoach Group stock traded down GBX 7.56 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 92.14 ($1.20). 9,084,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,445. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The stock has a market cap of £507.60 million and a P/E ratio of -34.11.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

