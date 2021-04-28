Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 900,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,989,727. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after buying an additional 401,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

