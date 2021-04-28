Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $348.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.