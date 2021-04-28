Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 490 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.39. 29,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

