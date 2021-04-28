TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$119.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.87.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$103.90. 489,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,003. The company has a market cap of C$9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.14. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$422,762,116.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

