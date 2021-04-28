Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.51

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $230.02 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.68 or 0.00865688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,493.01 or 0.08211291 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UTKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.