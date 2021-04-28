Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $615.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

