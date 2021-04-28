Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Boosted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

