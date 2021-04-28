Analysts Set Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

TAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 56,575 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock remained flat at $$5.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.09.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

