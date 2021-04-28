Synthetix Market Capitalization Hits $1.95 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $113.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $17.02 or 0.00030953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.97 or 0.00869270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.02 or 0.08204008 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.