Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.21. 8,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 889,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.
The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.
In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
