Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.21. 8,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 889,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

