Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.69

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 133191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian cut their target price on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

In other Atico Mining news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867,822 shares in the company, valued at C$1,027,302.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

