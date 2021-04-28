CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 6.7%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 7,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 601,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,101,000 after acquiring an additional 274,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares in the last quarter.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

