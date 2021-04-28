Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.70

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 6090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The stock has a market cap of $946.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,500 shares of company stock worth $2,201,630. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 424,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

