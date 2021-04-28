Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Increases By 1,069.2%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 1,069.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
