Loop Capital Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $130.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

CROX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $98.02. 72,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

