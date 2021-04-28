Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Rises By 2,000.0%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

