Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Rises By 2,000.0%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
Superior Gold Company Profile
